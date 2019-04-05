Cautious Clay Took A Bold Leap

VuHaus

Set List "Reasons"

"Cold War"

"Call Me"

"Something For Nothing"

Cautious Clay makes magnetic and cool R&B that features his honeyed voice and his skills on the saxophone. The first instrument he picked up as a kid was the flute, all thanks to a case of mistaken instrument identity that involves the movie Aladdin. In this session, Joshua Karpeh, who records as Cautious Clay, shares that story, reflects on his decision to leave real estate to pursue music full time, and explains how being raised by a single mom who made her own bold career change when he was growing up inspired Karpeh to take the leap.

We talk about some of the exciting opportunities Karpeh has scored, including working with John Mayer out in LA and have his music featured in Issa Rae's HBO show Insecure. And he delights with live performances from his latest EP, Table of Context. Hear it all in the player.