Persian Musicians And A Parisian Monastery: Making Glen Hansard's 'This Wild Willing'

Glen Hansard On World Cafe : World Cafe Hansard's latest record was initially supposed to be a simple, acoustic album. But that changed after a chance jam session with Persian musicians.

Glen Hansard On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/712764320/712816621" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Set List

  • "I'll Be You, Be Me"
  • "Don't Settle"
  • "Race To The Bottom"
  • "Astral Weeks"

Glen Hansard has a new album, but not the album he initially intended on making. Glen wrote much of the album while staying at a monastery in Paris. The record was initially supposed to be a simple, acoustic album. But, that changed after a chance jam session with Persian musicians.

"It just completely opened my mind to a new thought process," Glen says. "And I asked them instinctively would they be interested in coming to the studio with me to do some improvising and they agreed and I called David, the producer, the next day and I said 'Look, the record is going to take a turn."

It did. Glen will also talk about honoring Joni Mitchell, covering Van the Man, and recording with Steve Albini. Hear it all in the player.

