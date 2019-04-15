6 Years Of Life Fueled Phosphorescent's Latest Album

VuHaus

Set List "New Birth in New England"

"Christmas Down Under"

"My Beautiful Boy"

Matthew Houck, who records as Phosphorescent, released his beloved album Muchacho almost six years ago. Since that time, he's had a lot of milestone experiences, which fueled his latest record, C'est La Vie.

In this session, Houck joins us to share about meeting his partner in a New England bar, having a child and his near-death bout with meningitis. Plus, he performs a set of new songs live in concert. Hear it all in the player.