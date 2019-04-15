Accessibility links
Phosphorescent On World Cafe : World Cafe Matthew Houck, who records as Phosphorescent, shares how meeting his partner in a New England bar, having a child and almost dying from meningitis informed his new music.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Phosphorescent On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/713457905/713516608" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
6 Years Of Life Fueled Phosphorescent's Latest Album

Studio Sessions

6 Years Of Life Fueled Phosphorescent's Latest Album

Phosphorescent On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/713457905/713516608" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

VuHaus

Set List

  • "New Birth in New England"
  • "Christmas Down Under"
  • "My Beautiful Boy"

Matthew Houck, who records as Phosphorescent, released his beloved album Muchacho almost six years ago. Since that time, he's had a lot of milestone experiences, which fueled his latest record, C'est La Vie.

In this session, Houck joins us to share about meeting his partner in a New England bar, having a child and his near-death bout with meningitis. Plus, he performs a set of new songs live in concert. Hear it all in the player.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists