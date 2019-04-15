Phosphorescent On World Cafe : World Cafe Matthew Houck, who records as Phosphorescent, shares how meeting his partner in a New England bar, having a child and almost dying from meningitis informed his new music.
6 Years Of Life Fueled Phosphorescent's Latest Album
Set List
- "New Birth in New England"
- "Christmas Down Under"
- "My Beautiful Boy"
Matthew Houck, who records as Phosphorescent, released his beloved album Muchacho almost six years ago. Since that time, he's had a lot of milestone experiences, which fueled his latest record, C'est La Vie.
In this session, Houck joins us to share about meeting his partner in a New England bar, having a child and his near-death bout with meningitis. Plus, he performs a set of new songs live in concert. Hear it all in the player.