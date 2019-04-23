Accessibility links
Bob Mould On World Cafe

Bob Mould Reflects On Albums He Loved As A Youth With 'Sunshine Rock'

Bob Mould Reflects On Albums He Loved As A Youth With 'Sunshine Rock'

Bob Mould Alicia J. Rose/Courtesy of the artist

  • "Sunny Love Song"
  • "See A Little Light"
  • "Hoover Dam"

We welcome back an influential and iconic musician to the punk and hardcore scene, Bob Mould. Blazing trails in the '80s with Hüsker Dü, in the '90s with Sugar and for the last 25 years, Mould has even had a successful solo career. His latest album, Sunshine Rock, is an intentional look away from the politics of now and instead a look back to the albums he love as a youth. He'll talk about all of that and perform songs from different stages of his career in this session. Hear it all in the player.

