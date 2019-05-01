Accessibility links
Patty Griffin On World Cafe : World Cafe Hear the Grammy-winning songwriter perform songs written during her cancer treatment and discuss the deep reflections and soul-searching they contain.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Patty Griffin On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/719035879/719057209" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Patty Griffin On Restoring Her Voice And Her Soul

Studio Sessions

Patty Griffin On Restoring Her Voice And Her Soul

Patty Griffin On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/719035879/719057209" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Patty Griffin performing inside the World Cafe Performance Studio Emily DeHart/WXPN hide caption

toggle caption
Emily DeHart/WXPN

Patty Griffin performing inside the World Cafe Performance Studio

Emily DeHart/WXPN

Set list

  • "River"
  • "Where I Come From"
  • "Hourglass"

Patty Griffin had written only one song for a new album when her breast cancer diagnosis changed everything. The drugs and radiation she took in were so physically depleting that she lost her voice. And although Patty's had a long career in music that includes winning a Grammy, she was left wondering whether she should continue making music at all.

Patty Griffin Unfurls The Power Of Exploring Inner Selves On Her Tenth Album

First Listen

Patty Griffin Unfurls The Power Of Exploring Inner Selves On Her Tenth Album

Patty wrote songs throughout her cancer treatment and, after getting her voice back, returned to the studio to record them. The result was a self-titled album that was released on March 8.

In this session, you'll hear Patty perform some of those songs and we'll talk about the deep reflections and soul-searching they contain, including her choice to focus on her career instead of settling down and having children and how confronting mortality made her question whether she had done enough in her life. We also talk about Patty's childhood in Maine and how waitressing helped her overcome being shy. Hear it all in the player.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists