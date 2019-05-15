Accessibility links
Karen O And Danger Mouse On World Cafe : World Cafe On Karen O And Danger Mouse's debut collaboration, Lux Prima, the sound is inviting, thrilling and entirely distinct from the voices they each are known for in their own careers.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Karen O And Danger Mouse On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/723528797/723545503" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Karen O And Danger Mouse Unlock A New Creative Universe

Studio Sessions

Karen O And Danger Mouse Unlock A New Creative Universe

Karen O And Danger Mouse On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/723528797/723545503" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Danger Mouse (left) and Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O (right) Eliot Lee Hazel/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Eliot Lee Hazel/Courtesy of the artist

Danger Mouse (left) and Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O (right)

Eliot Lee Hazel/Courtesy of the artist

Set list

  • "Lux Prima"
  • "Turn The Light"
  • "Woman"
  • "Reveries"

Karen O is a punk rock icon known for snarling, searing live shows as lead singer of Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Danger Mouse is a mastermind producer and one half of Broken Bells, who's worked with The Black Keys, Beck, Gorillaz, Adele and more.

On their debut collaboration, Lux Prima, Karen O and Danger Mouse have managed to unlock a new creative universe that's inviting, thrilling and entirely distinct from the unique voices each of them is known for in their own careers. Karen O and Danger Mouse perform live songs from Lux Prima, backed by LA's AMO AMO. They also reflect on what made working together a success, including their near-immediate ability to be honest with each other in studio sessions and their pledge to make every part of the process feel special. Hear it all in the player.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists