The Head And The Heart's 'Living Mirage' Has An Emphasis On Starting Fresh

Enlarge this image toggle caption James Minchin/Courtesy of the artist James Minchin/Courtesy of the artist

Set List "Uncle John's Band"

"See You Through My Eyes"

"Honeybee"

"Missed Connection"

"People Need A Melody"

The Head and the Heart's latest album, Living Mirage, is warm, open and definitely leans hard on the "heart" part of the band's name. The band went to Joshua Tree in the desert to create the music. The trip was bassist Chris Zasche's idea — he thought the wide-open landscape would give the member's all a chance to start fresh and maybe see themselves differently.

Chris joined me along with lead singer Jonathan Russell to talk about the trip and the new writing it inspired. The band also performed live songs from Living Mirage. Listen in the player above.