Toro y Moi Sings Cheat Codes For Your Life

Enlarge this image toggle caption Emily DeHart/WXPN Emily DeHart/WXPN

Set List "Freelance"

"Ordinary Pleasure"

"50-50"

In this session, we have the shapeshifting sounds of singer, songwriter, and record producer Chaz Bear a.k.a Toro y Moi.

On 2017's Boo Boo, Toro y Moi wrote a chill R&B record. For 2019's Outer Peace, he had an unusual motivator. He wanted to write more about the grind, about songs that serve as cheat codes for your life.

Outer Peace is a lush, warm record and Chaz talks about how in order to create those electronic sounds, he needs to get far, far away from the studio. He'll also talk about why he snuck an homage to LCD Soundsystem into one of his songs. All that and a live studio performance. Listen in the player.