Watch Performances From WMOT Roots Radio's 895 Fest

895 Fest is a celebration of WMOT Roots Radio's friends, neighbors, heroes and legends over two days, May 31 and June 1, 2019. You can grab a front row seat by watching the video webcast, streaming live from Hop Springs Beer Park just a few miles outside Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Browse the complete schedule below and come back daily to watch the live performances above. All times are listed in Central Time and subject to change.

Friday, May 31

5:00 p.m. Robbie Fulks
6:00 p.m. Molly Tuttle
7:00 p.m. McCrary Sisters
8:00 p.m. Delbert McClinton
9:00 p.m. Lee Roy Parnell
10:00 p.m. The War & Treaty

Saturday, June 1

11:00 a.m. Pat Byrne
12:00 p.m. Lillie Mae
1:00 p.m. Mandy Barnett
2:00 p.m. Rev. Sekou
3:00 p.m. Jason Ringenberg
4:00 p.m. Sarah Potenza
5:00 p.m. Peterson Brothers
6:00 p.m. Steve Poltz
7:00 p.m. Rodney Crowell
8:00 p.m. Mike Farris
9:00 p.m. Liz Brasher
10:00 p.m. Cordovas

