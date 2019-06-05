From Bluegrass To Newgrass: The Story Of Sam Bush

Enlarge this image toggle caption Shelley Swanger/Courtesy of the artist Shelley Swanger/Courtesy of the artist

Playlist Tommy Jackson – "Crazy Creek"

The Dillards & Byron Berline – "Drunken Billy Goat"

The Bluegrass Alliance – "You Ain't Goin Nowhere"

New Grass Revival – "Pennies In My Pockets"

New Grass Revival – "Revival"

Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys – "Close By"

Bob Marley & The Wailers – "Lively Up Yourself"

New Grass Revival – "Callin' Baton Rouge"

Emmy Lou Harris and The Nash Ramblers – "Walls of Time"

Sam Bush – "Circles Around Me"

Musical pioneer and mandolin star Sam Bush is the subject of a documentary called Revival: The Sam Bush Story, which traces Sam's musical trajectory from a kid who grew up on country and bluegrass in Kentucky to one of the founders of the band New Grass Revival to one of the key influencers in modern Americana.

The film features friends and admirers like Bela Fleck, Emmy Lou Harris, Chris Thile of The Punch Brothers, Allison Krauss and The Avett Brothers who all reflect on the musical trails Bush blazed.

Bush drops by World Cafe to reflect on mashing the improvisational spirit of jazz, the late-night sprawling sensibilities of jam bands and even the influence of reggae with the roots of bluegrass and country.