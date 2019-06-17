Greensky Bluegrass Mix The Energy Of Stadium Rock With The Spirit Of Jam Bands

Accessibility links
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/733362149/733370418" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Studio Sessions

Set List

  • "Do It Alone"
  • "Wish I Didn't Know"
  • "All For Money"

The first thing people usually say about Greensky Bluegrass is that the band's live shows are just wild. The members mix the energy of stadium rock with the spirit of jam bands, and they play bluegrass instruments, like banjo, mandolin and dobro through a surprisingly psychedelic set of effects pedals.

The band recently dropped by to bring the feel of a midsummer music festival to World Cafe, performing songs from its latest album, All for Money. Hear it all in the player, starting off with a live version of the song "Do It Alone."

