The World Cafe Playlist Updated Mondays

When it comes to the airwaves, World Cafe is NPR's most popular music radio show. More than 200 public radio stations, from all corners of the country, carry the two-hour program. NPR.org visitors might only be familiar with the show's performance chats with essential and emerging musicians, but the majority of World Cafe is new music from your favorite (and soon to be favorite) musicians, with classic songs sprinkled throughout.

Now, as part of our new NPR Music Playlist hub, you can listen to the songs featured on World Cafe. We'll update the playlist every Monday with a selection of best cuts from the prior week. Follow the World Cafe Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music to get a new soundtrack every Monday.