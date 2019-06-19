Marissa Nadler Lends Out Her Trademark Haunting Vocals

Enlarge this image toggle caption Taylor Johnson/WXPN Taylor Johnson/WXPN

Set List "For My Crimes"

"I Can't Listen to Gene Clark Anymore"

"Said Goodbye to that Car"

Boston-based singer-songwriter Marissa Nadler has been making old school country with a twist since 2004, but that twist has turned in many directions since then. It's led to her lending those trademark "haunting vocals" to metal bands, recording several albums of covers and opening up for Swedish hard rock band Ghost.

In this session, Nadler talks about why she's a fan of harmonizing with women (her latest record For My Crimes features vocals from Angel Olsen, Kristin Kontrol and Sharon Van Etten, among others), becoming more involved with producing and what it was like to play to a bunch of metal fans.

But first, we get started with a performance of "For My Crimes." Listen in the player.