The Cactus Blossoms Go From A Fictional Bar To The Studio With Dan Auerbach

Set List "Please Don't Call Me Crazy"

"Got A Lotta Love"

"Downtown"

Page Burkum and Jack Torrey a.k.a. The Cactus Blossoms are brothers, but their vocal talents aren't just simply a case of sibling harmonies. They didn't start singing together until their 30s. So much for a lifetime of practice with one another!

Burkum and Torrey can sing, but they can play and write beautiful songs, too. It's caught the attention of David Lynch, who invited the gents to play the fictional bar, The Roadhouse, in the last season of Twin Peaks. Then there's Dan Auerbach, who reached out to the band and ended up co-writing some songs that appear on Easy Way, the duo's latest album.

The session starts off with a performance of "Please Don't Call Me Crazy." Hear it all in the player.