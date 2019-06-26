Ben Dickey Lives On The 'Outskirts' And Takes A Star-Making Turn

Set List "The Bizzy Waltz"

"Sitting By The Road"

"I Think It's All Different"

Meeting Ben Dickey is like running into an old friend you haven't seen in a while, but you're thrilled to see them. He was a joy to speak with the roots singer-songwriter while visiting the World Cafe Studio to play songs from his sophomore solo record, A Glimmer On The Outskirts — not just about the album, but also about his potential star-making turn as Blaze Foley in the Ethan Hawke-directed biopic Blaze. And that's not just my opinion. He picked up a special jury prize at last year's Sundance Film Festival for the performance, too.

In this session, Dickey talks about his latest album, how he ended up starring in a movie, and why Blaze Foley should be remembered. We get started with a performance of "The Bizzy Waltz." Listen in the player.