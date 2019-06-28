The 10 Standout World Cafe Sessions Of 2019 (So Far)

Enlarge this image toggle caption Lizzo (Lissa Alicia/WXPN), Gary Clark Jr. (Frank Maddocks/Courtesy of the artist), Maggie Rogers (Olivia Bee/Courtesy of the artist) Lizzo (Lissa Alicia/WXPN), Gary Clark Jr. (Frank Maddocks/Courtesy of the artist), Maggie Rogers (Olivia Bee/Courtesy of the artist)

Summer's here and the time is right for looking back on some of our favorite World Cafe sessions of the year! Let's just say, it's been an inspiring one so far.

We caught Maggie Rogers and Lizzo in the eye of their respective superstar storms, and were totally knocked out by J.S. Ondara's performance of songs from his debut album. Willie Nelson let us hop on his tour bus to talk about everything from hanging in Amsterdam with Snoop Dogg to making his new album. The members of Cage The Elephant wore their sunglasses indoors to share lessons learned from twisting heartache into rock and roll. Jenny Lewis showed off some of the best songwriting of her career and the members of The Cranberries reflected on finishing the band's final album after losing their beloved lead singer, Dolores O'Riordan.

We hope you enjoy listening back to some standout sessions (in no particular order) and we can't wait to see what the rest of 2019 has to offer.