Stream World Cafe's July Fourth Playlist, 'America' : World Cafe Stream a playlist of songs about the red, white and blue, perfectly equipped for a July Fourth barbecue.

America, The Playlist

America, The Playlist

Bruce Springsteen belts out his hit song "Born in the USA" before a sellout crowd in 1985.

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Bruce Springsteen belts out his hit song "Born in the USA" before a sellout crowd in 1985.

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Happy July Fourth from all of us here at World Cafe! In honor of the holiday, we pulled together an all American-made Independence Day playlist. It includes a handful of literal July Fourth classics by Bruce Springsteen, Aimee Mann, X, James Taylor, and Galaxie 500. There are also songs with references to America like the original cast recording of "America" from West Side Story, Jimi Hendrix's version of "The Star Spangled Banner" and Ray Charles' majestic version of "America, The Beautiful."

