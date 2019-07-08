Molly Tuttle Plays A Mean Guitar On 'When You're Ready'

Watching Molly Tuttle's fingers fly across a guitar with dizzying speed and graceful precision is nothing short of remarkable. It's no wonder she won International Bluegrass Music Association's Guitar Player of the Year award twice in a row (after becoming the first woman to even be nominated in that category in the award's then-27-year-history.)

Molly stopped by World Cafe to perform songs from her full-length debut album, When You're Ready. She demonstrated some different guitar playing styles like flat picking, finger picking and claw-hammer. She also shared what it was like to start losing her hair at 3 years old to alopecia and why it's important to her to talk about her experience with the autoimmune disease.