Watch Live Performances From Nuevofest 2019 : World Cafe Watch all seven performances from this year's festival celebrating the new sounds of Latin alternative music.

Watch Kevin Johansen, Silvina Moreno, The Beachers And More Live At Nuevofest 2019

This Sunday, July 14, watch a live stream of Nuevofest 2019, a Latin music festival hosted by AfroTaíno Productions with performances by seven outstanding artists, plus some special guests. You can catch all the action via VuHaus, public radio's music-discovery video platform. More info on the event and each artist can be found on WXPN's The Key.

Find an approximate schedule of performances below; all listings are in Eastern time.

Set Times

2:30 P.M. - Lady HD
3:15 P.M. - STEFA (with special guest Silvina Moreno)
4:00 P.M. - Tall Juan
4:45 P.M. - Los Rivera Destino
5:45 P.M. - Yanga
6:45 P.M. - Kevin Johansen
7:45 P.M. - The Beachers

