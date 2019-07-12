Accessibility links
A Special Slice Of New Orleans: King James and the Special Men : World Cafe Alynda Segarra of Hurray For The Riff Raff and Leyla McCalla of Carolina Chocolate Drops join King James and the Special Men for a live performance.

A Special Slice Of New Orleans: King James And The Special Men

Studio Sessions

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

King James Rick Olivier/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Rick Olivier/Courtesy of the artist

King James

Rick Olivier/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Don't Tell Me That It's Over"
  • "Eh La Bas"
  • "Tell Me (What You Want Me To Do)"

Jimmy Horn was on a road trip with a friend as a teenager when their car broke down in New Orleans. Jimmy's first thought? "I felt like I was born to be here." So he never left. Since then, Jimmy has devoted his life to studying, playing and sharing the music of The Big Easy.

Jimmy leads a band called King James and the Special Men and he started a record label called Special Man Industries. Over the past year, the band released a string of singles featuring local legends like Alynda Segarra of Hurray For The Riff Raff, Louis Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers, and Leyla McCalla of Carolina Chocolate Drops.

Hear Alynda and Leyla join King James and the Special Men for live performances recorded at the Saturn Bar, and a conversation with Jimmy about all things New Orleans. Listen in the player.

Episode Playlist

