Briston Maroney Is Writing Powerful Rock Songs With Grit And Heart

VuHaus

Set List "I've Been Waiting"

"Freakin' Out On the Interstate"

"Fool's Gold"

Briston Maroney came into our studio with green-tinged curly long hair and a plaid flannel shirt — looking way more Kurt Cobain than Carrie Underwood. I had to double check my notes before asking him about his experience auditioning for American Idol when he was still in high school.

Briston has lived in lots of places, including Knoxville, Los Angeles and Nashville, where, like lots of our guests who have spent time in Nashville, he has a story about John Prine at the grocery store. He's young but he has lived a lot of life — before he was even legally allowed to drink, he went to rehab — and he wears all that experience in a way that really makes you want to root for him and his dreams.

Briston came in with his bandmates, Jack and Noah, to perform songs from his latest EP which came out in May, Indiana, and from his 2018 EP, Carnival. Hear it all in the player.