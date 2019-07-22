Lukas Nelson's Message On 'Turn Off The News (Build A Garden)' Is Simple : World Cafe Lukas Nelson's latest record, Turn Off The News (Build A Garden), includes plenty of guests. Neil Young, Margo Price, and yes, Lukas' dad, Willie Nelson, all appear on the album.
Lukas Nelson's Message Is Simple: 'Go Play Outside'
Joey Martinez /Courtesy of the artist
Set list
- "Bad Case"
- "Turn Off The News (Build A Garden)"
- "Save A Little Heartache"
- "Out In LA"
Since Lukas Nelson's last World Cafe visit with his group, Promise of the Real, he's been busy, to say the least. First, he's been continuing his work as Neil Young's band. Then, he contributed songs and performances to Bradley Cooper's remake of the film A Star is Born with his friend Stefanie Germanotta, a.k.a. Lady Gaga. Now comes the release of his latest record, Turn Off The News (Build A Garden), which includes plenty of guests: Neil Young, Shooter Jennings, Margo Price, Randy Houser, and yes, Lukas' dad, Willie Nelson, all appear on the album.
In this session, Lukas talks about the spontaneous nature of his dad's cameo, but first, we get started with a performance of "Bad Case."