Is Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram The Future Of Blues Music?

VuHaus

Set List "Outside Of This Town"

"Before I'm Old"

Nobody can see the future. People can get really good at guessing, sure, but to predict what's going to happen next is hard. So it's tough when a magazine like Rolling Stone calls you the "future of blues music." Thankfully, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram has absolutely the right mentality for a moniker like that, mainly because he doesn't pay it much mind.

Ingram is an absolute beast of a guitar player. He's impressed a lot of different people over the years, including Buddy Guy, who appears on his debut album, Kingfish. Having co-signs from folks like Bootsy Collins and Dave Grohl doesn't hurt either. Ingram's down to earth, warm and the type of guy with whom you'd want to trade music stories.

Our session start with a live performance of a song from Kingfish, "Outside Of This Town." Hear it all in the audio player.