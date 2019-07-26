Watch Live Performances From XPoNential Music Festival 2019 This Weekend

VuHaus

The XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, offers an unparalleled experience for music discovery. With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the XPoNential Music Festival has been pleasing audiences of all ages for more than a decade at the Camden Waterfront in Camden, N.J.

For its 26th annual festival year, WXPN and VuHaus once again bring you a front-row seat for all of the performances at the Wiggins Waterfront Park portion of the festival. Check out the live video webcast schedule below and don't miss the live webcasts here at NPR Music and on VuHaus starting Friday, July 26.

Friday, July 26

4:00 P.M. - FOXTROT & THE GET DOWN

4:35 P.M. - NILÜFER YANYA

5:10 P.M. - RAYLAND BAXTER

5:55 P.M. - BETTYE LAVETTE

6:50 P.M. - CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM

7:40 P.M. - DAWES



Saturday, July 27

12:00 P.M. - THE VAUGHNS

12:25 P.M. - ALI AWAN

12:55 P.M. - Y LA BAMBA

1:35 P.M. - SISTER SPARROW & THE DIRTY BIRDS

2:15 P.M. - CAROLINE ROSE

2:55 P.M. - LOW CUT CONNIE

3:45 P.M. - J.S. ONDARA

4:35 P.M. - THE WOOD BROTHERS

5:30 P.M. - THE MCCRARY SISTERS

6:20 P.M.- ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES

Sunday July 28

12:00 P.M. - RFA

12:30 P.M. - ZEEK BURSE

1:05 P.M. - DAVE HAUSE & THE MERMAID

1:50 P.M. - THE WAR AND TREATY

2:40 P.M. - LUCY DACUS

3:30 P.M. - GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV

4:15 P.M. - KATHLEEN EDWARDS

5:15 P.M. - RUSTON KELLY

6:05 P.M. - GUSTER

7:10 P.M. - SEAN ARDOIN

8:00 P.M. - AMY RAY BAND (INDIGO GIRLS)