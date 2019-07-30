Molly Burch Isn't Just A Voice. She's Got The Songwriting Chops To Back It Up.

Set List "Wild"

"To the Boys"

"Every Little Thing"

I don't know how to describe what the word smoky means in singing, but I think you know it when you hear it. My guest, Molly Burch, has it in spades. It's no surprise she's a classically-trained jazz vocalist, going to school for it at the University of North Carolina in Asheville, N.C. She's not just a voice though, she's got the songwriting chops to back it up and is not afraid to comment on the sexism she's seen working as a musician.

As a working musician, Burch has been busy as of late. She just announced a 7-inch, Ballads. But when she stopped by the World Cafe, it was to discuss her most recent full-length album, First Flower. Let's get started with a performance of "Wild." Listen in the player.