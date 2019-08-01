Accessibility links
Perry Farrell Talks On Motivation For 'Kind Heaven' : World Cafe The charismatic singer has been as successful onstage as he has off, from Lollapalooza to Jane's Addiction.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Perry Ferrell On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/746715992/746716100" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Perry Farrell Talks Motivation For 'Kind Heaven'

Studio Sessions

Perry Farrell Talks Motivation For 'Kind Heaven'

Perry Ferrell On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/746715992/746716100" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Perry Farrell MEENO/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
MEENO/Courtesy of the artist

Perry Farrell

MEENO/Courtesy of the artist

Playlist

  • "Machine Girl"
  • "Pirate Punk Politician"
  • "Let's All Pray For This World" – Recorded Live For The World Cafe

Lollapalooza is happening this weekend in Chicago and when you think of the giant festival, I hope you think of the man who started it all, Perry Farrell. The charismatic singer has been as successful on stage as he is off, creating Jane's Addiction, not to mention Porno for Pyros. His latest project is Perry Ferrell's Kind Heaven.

What is that? It's a band that includes his wife, Etty Lau. It's also a venue in Las Vegas that in 2020 that offers a one of a kind experience. I'll let Perry explain — he's good at that.

We talk about Ferrell's motivations for his Kind Heaven project, a little Jane's Addiction history and what it's like to be 60. First, we get started with "Machine Girl," a track from Kind Heaven. Hear it all in the player.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists