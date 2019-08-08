Susto Winks At The Notion Of Losing His Mind

VuHaus

Set List "Homeboy"

"Manual Transmission"

"Off You"

The old urban legend goes this way: If you've had more than seven hits of acid, you've crossed the threshold into legal insanity. Losing your mind is no laughing matter, but Justin Osborn, who performs as Susto, winked at the notion with his latest album, Ever Since I Lost My Mind. The album title works on multiple levels because it's as much about his dysfunctional family relationship as it is about his use of psychedelics. At one point, he almost abandoned the project to study abroad in Cuba, but a chance encounter with certain musicians changed his outlook.

In this session, Obsorn talks about the confessional nature of his songwriting and his experience in Cuba, not to mention his adventures driving a stick shift car in Norway. First, we get started with a performance in our studio. Hear it all in the audio player.