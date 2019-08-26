Do London's Sea Girls Have The 'Hottest Record In The World'?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kimberly Junod/WXPN Kimberly Junod/WXPN

Set LIst "Call Me Out"

"Open Up Your Head"

"Damage Done"

"All I Want To Hear You Say"

This week, BBC radio legend Annie Mac named Sea Girls' new song "Violet" the "Hottest Record in the World." That's the second time Mac has singled out Sea Girls this year, and just one of the many thrills the band is riding en route to releasing its full-length debut this coming February.

Sea Girls play the kind of anthemic rock that makes you want to put one fist in the air and the other hand around your best bud. We met the members at The Pool Recording Studio in London as part of our Sense of Place series. Hear the band's performance and conversation in the player.