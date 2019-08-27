A Day In The Life Of The Beatles Brain Of Britain

World Cafe Host Talia Schlanger with Beatles Tour Guide Richard Porter outside the property at 34 Montagu Square in Marylebone where John Lennon and Yoko Ono lived in 1968.

John Lennon's home in 1968.

The Beatles played its last live performance of the roof of this building at 3 Savile Row on Jan. 30, 1969.

Playlist "Come Together"

"Golden Slumbers"

"Lady Madonna"

"The End"

"I Am The Walrus"

"Eleanor Rigby"

"The Ballad Of John And Yoko"

"In My Life"

"Taxman"

"Polythene Pam"

"Get Back"

Since the '90s, Richard Porter has been zipping around London showing Beatles fans all the band's most famous hot-spots and regaling them with deep dive stories about the Fab Four. He's even earned the title "Beatles Brain of Britain."

In this special dispatch from our recent World Cafe trip to London, Porter shows us the Abbey Road crosswalk where The Beatles shot its iconic album cover. It's now a tourist attraction where people risk life and limb to recreate the photo while cars zoom by. We visit Montagu Square where Paul McCartney worked on the song "Eleanor Rigby," hear the tale of John Lennon's dramatic drug bust and Porter lets us in on which Beatles song was inspired by an incessant car alarm. And we make it to 3 Savile Row where The Beatles gave its last public performance up on the roof. Hop along on our Beatles tour in the gallery and player.