Accessibility links
A Day In The Life Of 'The Beatles Brain Of Britain' Tour Guide : World Cafe Richard Porter has earned the title "Beatles Brain of Britain" for zipping around London, showing all the band's most famous hot spots paired with deep dive stories about the Fab Four.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Beatles Tour Guide: A Day In The Life on World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/754688855/754709102" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
A Day In The Life Of The Beatles Brain Of Britain

Sense Of Place

A Day In The Life Of The Beatles Brain Of Britain

Beatles Tour Guide: A Day In The Life on World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/754688855/754709102" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

  • World Cafe Host Talia Schlanger on the iconic Abbey Road crosswalk with Beatles Tour Guide Richard Porter.
    World Cafe Host Talia Schlanger on the iconic Abbey Road crosswalk with Beatles Tour Guide Richard Porter.
    Kimberly Junod/WXPN
  • Tour guide Richard Porter sharing Beatles stories with host Talia Schlanger.
    Tour guide Richard Porter sharing Beatles stories with host Talia Schlanger.
    Kimberly Junod/WXPN
  • World Cafe Host Talia Schlanger with Beatles Tour Guide Richard Porter outside the property at 34 Montagu Square in Marylebone where John Lennon and Yoko Ono lived in 1968.
    World Cafe Host Talia Schlanger with Beatles Tour Guide Richard Porter outside the property at 34 Montagu Square in Marylebone where John Lennon and Yoko Ono lived in 1968.
    Kimberly Junod/WXPN
  • John Lennon's home in 1968.
    John Lennon's home in 1968.
    Kimberly Junod/WXPN
  • Outside Abbey Road Studios.
    Outside Abbey Road Studios.
    Kimberly Junod/WXPN
  • Fans leave love notes on the wall outside of Abbey Road Studios.
    Fans leave love notes on the wall outside of Abbey Road Studios.
    Kimberly Junod/WXPN
  • Abbey Road Studios.
    Abbey Road Studios.
    Kimberly Junod/WXPN
  • The Beatles played its last live performance of the roof of this building at 3 Savile Row on Jan. 30, 1969.
    The Beatles played its last live performance of the roof of this building at 3 Savile Row on Jan. 30, 1969.
    Kimberly Junod/WXPN
  • Richard Porter, Beatles Tour Guide
    Richard Porter, Beatles Tour Guide
    Kimberly Junod/WXPN

1 of 9

Playlist

  • "Come Together"
  • "Golden Slumbers"
  • "Lady Madonna"
  • "The End"
  • "I Am The Walrus"
  • "Eleanor Rigby"
  • "The Ballad Of John And Yoko"
  • "In My Life"
  • "Taxman"
  • "Polythene Pam"
  • "Get Back"

Since the '90s, Richard Porter has been zipping around London showing Beatles fans all the band's most famous hot-spots and regaling them with deep dive stories about the Fab Four. He's even earned the title "Beatles Brain of Britain."

In this special dispatch from our recent World Cafe trip to London, Porter shows us the Abbey Road crosswalk where The Beatles shot its iconic album cover. It's now a tourist attraction where people risk life and limb to recreate the photo while cars zoom by. We visit Montagu Square where Paul McCartney worked on the song "Eleanor Rigby," hear the tale of John Lennon's dramatic drug bust and Porter lets us in on which Beatles song was inspired by an incessant car alarm. And we make it to 3 Savile Row where The Beatles gave its last public performance up on the roof. Hop along on our Beatles tour in the gallery and player.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists