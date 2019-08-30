The Amazons Embodies The Classic Spirit Of Rock and Roll

Set List "Twenty Five"

"Junk Food Forever"

"Doubt It"

It's humbling, maybe a little embarrassing and definitely exciting to stand in the middle of a packed club show and be the only person who doesn't already know all the words to the songs the band is playing. Welcome to my experience seeing The Amazons at Omeara in London.

The Amazons is a four-piece rock and roll band from Reading, Berkshire with muscle, style and incredible charisma. In about five years, the members have gone from sneaking their CDs into the grocery store bags of unsuspecting customers while working their day jobs to playing massive stages like Glastonbury and headlining tours across Europe. The Amazons' latest album, Future Dust, came out in May on Fiction Records. Hear my conversation with lead singer Matt Thomson about the band's wild ride, and listen to the band's live performance in the player.