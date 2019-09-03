A Hill Country Blues Riff Lesson From Cedric Burnside

Set List "We Made It"

"Typical Day"

"Death Bell Blues"

Cedric Burnside is a drummer, guitarist, singer and performer. You can hear all of those elements come together on Benton County Relic, his latest album. He grew up in Benton County in rural Mississippi where he was raised by his grandfather, the late bluesman, R.L. Burnside.

In this session, Cedric explains how growing up in a very poor environment made him who he is today. Which is why songs like "We Made It" are so personal to him. He'll perform live and also teach a little hill country blues riff. Hear it all in the player.