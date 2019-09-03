Accessibility links
A Hill Country Blues Riff Lesson From Cedric Burnside : World Cafe Hear why the multi-instrumentalist feels like he made it after growing up in a very poor environment.

Cedric Burnside on World Cafe

Studio Sessions

FromXPN

Cedric Burnside inside the World Cafe Performance Studio Galea McGregor/WXPN hide caption

Galea McGregor/WXPN

Cedric Burnside inside the World Cafe Performance Studio

Galea McGregor/WXPN

Set List

  • "We Made It"
  • "Typical Day"
  • "Death Bell Blues"

Cedric Burnside is a drummer, guitarist, singer and performer. You can hear all of those elements come together on Benton County Relic, his latest album. He grew up in Benton County in rural Mississippi where he was raised by his grandfather, the late bluesman, R.L. Burnside.

In this session, Cedric explains how growing up in a very poor environment made him who he is today. Which is why songs like "We Made It" are so personal to him. He'll perform live and also teach a little hill country blues riff. Hear it all in the player.

