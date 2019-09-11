Watch A Live Webcast Of The 2019 Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony

VuHaus

Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference features a broad range of music showcases from diverse musicians in alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues and folk as well as dozens of day time industry panels.

Ahead of the live streamed performances on the Day Stage from The Local in Nashville, NPR Music and World Cafe will webcast the Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony live from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Once again, hosted by The Milk Carton Kids, Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan, this year's program will showcase a vibrant mix of musical icons and electrifying newcomers with performances and appearances by Jade Bird, Brandi Carlile, Elvis Costello, Mark Erelli, Rhiannon Giddens, I'm With Her, Ruston Kelly, Delbert McClinton, Lori McKenna, Maria Muldaur, John Prine, J.S. Ondara, Our Native Daughters, Erin Rae, Amanda Shires, Mavis Staples, The War and Treaty and Yola. Americana stalwart, songwriter, musician and producer Buddy Miller takes the reins of musical direction for the Americana All-Star Band featuring Brady Blade, Ian Fitchuk, Jim Hoke, Shannon McNally, Dirk Powell, Don Was and the incredible McCrary Sisters.

Watch the entire show in the player on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. CT.