Watch Robert Randolph, Tami Neilson, The Mavericks And More Live From AmericanaFest

12 p.m.: Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Celebrated pedal steel virtuoso Robert Randolph kicks off the 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage with his distinct brand of electrifying sacred steel music. Backed by The Family Band, Randolph combines elements of rock, soul, gospel, funk and jam band into an instantly recognizable sound that's garnered three Grammy nominations and opening gigs for Eric Clapton and Dave Matthews Band. Robert Randolph & The Family Band's most recent release, Brighter Days (Mascot Records), shows the group returning to its gospel music roots and was produced by Dave Cobb (John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile.)

1 p.m.: The Mavericks

The year 2019 marks an important milestone for genre-bending maestros The Mavericks, who originally formed 30 years ago in Miami, introducing its own mix of Tex-Mex, rockabilly and Latino country music to the world. After multiple country Top 40 singles, ACM Awards, CMA Awards and a Grammy, the band went on hiatus in the early 2000s. While the band members — including lead singer Raul Malo — pursued other projects for several years, they reunited in 2013 with the release of In Time (Big Machine Records), and were embraced by the Americana community. The Mavericks was named "Best Duo or Group of the Year" at the 2015 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards show.

2 p.m.: Tami Neilson

It's not easy to follow The Mavericks on a bill, but fans of powerhouse singer Tami Neilson know that she has nothing to worry about. Rolling Stone called her "a fire-breathing belter." The versatile vocalist has been compared to Wanda Jackson and Patsy Cline (perhaps aided by her retro-inspired stage attire) but Neilson is a distinct artist in her own right. After years of performing across North America with the Neilson Family Band, the Canadian-born artist moved to New Zealand and embarked upon a solo career, where she experiments with classic country, R&B, swing and rock and roll.

3 p.m.: Aaron Lee Tasjan

Known for witty songwriting and guitar skills that landed him lead guitarist gigs with the New York Dolls and Drivin' N' Cryin's Kevn Kinney, Aaron Lee Tasjan fuses elements of punk, glam, folk and country rock into his music, exemplifying the genre-bending eclecticism that the Americana format welcomes. The 33-year-old artist, who now calls Nashville home, dove further into power pop and psychedelic rock on his 2018 release, the critically-acclaimed Karma For Cheap, which landed at No. 2 slot on the Nashville Scene's ranking of best albums of the year. In Aug. 2019, Tasjan released a stripped-down version of the album, aptly titled Karma For Cheap: Reincarnated.

4 p.m.: Shawn Colvin

When Bonnie Raitt honored Shawn Colvin with the Americana Music Association's Trailblazer Award in 2016, Raitt praised how the Americana Honors & Awards show recognized artists who "don't quite fit into shoes off the shelf." For more than four decades, Colvin has refused to fit into anyone's shoe, yet that didn't stop her from achieving mainstream success with the 1998 Grammy-winning single "Sunny Came Home." This September, the masterful guitar player and elegant songwriter will release a 30th anniversary acoustic edition of her 1989 debut, the Grammy-winning Steady On, and will surely continue to inspire artists and fans alike.

5 p.m.: The Record Company

It's a story that sounds almost too good to be true: Three musicians play the L.A. bar circuit for years and are propelled from obscurity after their debut album leads to opening gigs for iconic artists like Mavis Staples, B.B. King and Buddy Guy. It's been three years since The Record Company's 2016 debut, Give It Back To You (Concord), launched the Los Angeles band on this path, garnering a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album and three top five Triple-A radio hits. After hitting the festival circuit, multiple tours and late-night TV rounds, The Record Company headed back to the studio to record another soulful, roots rock album, 2018's All of This Life (Concord). The band will join Blackberry Smoke on tour this fall.