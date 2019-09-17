Accessibility links
Ibeyi's Voices Rise Up : World Cafe The sisters share how their Yoruban traditions have shaped the people they become.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Ibeyi On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/761582500/761586937" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Ibeyi's Voices Rise Up

Sense Of Place

Ibeyi's Voices Rise Up

Ibeyi On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/761582500/761586937" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Ibeyi performs live in Paris for World Cafe. Kimberly Junod /WXPN hide caption

toggle caption
Kimberly Junod /WXPN

Ibeyi performs live in Paris for World Cafe.

Kimberly Junod /WXPN

Set List

  • "Cleo Who Takes Care Of You"
  • "Rise Up, Wise Up, Eyes Up"
  • "Valè"
  • "Me Voy"

Lisa-Kaindé Díaz and Naomi Díaz are twin sisters who make music as Ibeyi. Growing up, the twin sisters split their time between Cuba and France. The music they make now delivers West-African and Afro-Cuban influence through an electronic filter you can feel deeply in your bones, and the blend between their voices is nothing short of spectacular. They sing mostly in the language Yoruba, which is also a system of beliefs and religion into which both sisters were initiated into when their mom was pregnant.

In this interview recorded live in Paris, the pair share how Yoruban traditions have shaped the people they become. They talk about the influence of their dad, who was a member of the famed Cuban band Buena Vista Social Club, and their cross-cultural childhood. And Ibeyi performs the moving song written for Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamildrop series, inspired by his smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton, called "Rise Up, Wise Up, Eyes Up."

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists