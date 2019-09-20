Talia Schlanger Welcomes New 'World Cafe' Host, Raina Douris

Earlier this year, World Cafe host Talia Schlanger announced that she is leaving World Cafe in order to pursue new creative endeavors. This week, WXPN announced her successor as Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, coming to WXPN from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live national program Mornings on CBC Music.

Though she is sad to be leaving, Talia is thrilled to be handing the show off to an amazing host who she loves listening to and who she knows you will love, too. Talia's last show as host of World Cafe will be Friday, Sept. 27. Be sure to tune in all next week as she recalls some of her favorite interviews and moments on the show, we wish her all the best in the future and thank her for all of her amazing work.

In this interview, you'll hear Talia welcome Raina to the World Cafe airwaves for the very first time. Listen in the player.