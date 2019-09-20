Brittany Howard Is Seamless From The Studio To The Stage

Set List "Stay High"

"13th Century Metal"

"Baby"

"He Loves Me"

When you're lucky enough to work at a place where you talk to musicians, you get excited. It's easy to have a good experience talking with the people whose music you enjoy. It's even easier to tell random people how much you enjoyed the company of those musicians and the music they made. The problem, of course, is that it's easy to get hyperbolic and lost in the message. If every artist is the greatest artist that ever came through the doors of World Cafe, then 'great' means very little. So, when I tell you today that you are in for, in my opinion, one of the best performances in this venerable show's history, I am assuredly not being hyperbolic.

Brittany Howard, the lead singer of Alabama Shakes, has just released her debut solo album, Jaime, and it's incredible. What's even more amazing are these live performances recorded for the Cafe. For a moment, you may think you're listening to the album. It's just that good. Hear it in the player.