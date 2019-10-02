Accessibility links
Mattiel's 'Satis Factory' is Delightfully Unique : World Cafe Mattiel Brown's powerful and assertive vocals lead a pinch of garage rock, a touch of psychedelia and some galloping honky-tonk.

Studio Sessions

Set List

  • "Keep The Change"
  • "Rescue You"
  • "Millionaire"

There's something delightfully unique about Mattiel's music. A pinch of garage rock, a touch of psychedelia, some galloping honky-tonk and at the lead, Mattiel Brown's powerful and assertive vocals. It's all over her excellent new album, Satis Factory.

Mattiel is from Atlanta and if this music thing takes off — which it appears is happening — she's got plans to travel. Where? You'll find out. You'll also find out what the benefit of having a cool day job can be for your rock and roll career. That and more in the audio player.

Episode Playlist

