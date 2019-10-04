Accessibility links
The Vocal Precision Of Madison Cunningham : World Cafe The way Cunningham plays and sings makes the young singer-songwriter's debut album, Who Are You Now, shine.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
Madison Cunningham On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/766819131/766862397" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Studio Sessions

FromXPN

Madison Cunningham Claire Vogel/Courtesy of the artist

Claire Vogel/Courtesy of the artist

Madison Cunningham

Claire Vogel/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Pin It Down"
  • "L.A. (Looking Alive)"
  • "Trouble Found Me"

When Madison Cunningham was in her late teens, she moved from Orange County, Calif., to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of being a songwriter. It's something that she's been working at since the age of 4. She's also been singing for almost as long. Along the way, she's impressed a lot of musician's musicians — folks like Chris Thile and Andrew Bird. She's got a precision in the way she plays and sings that makes her debut album, Who Are You Now, shine.

We'll talk about her love of songwriting, not being afraid to fail and what song shouldn't be covered. Hear that and more in the player.

