Geek Out With 'Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Makena Duffy/WXPN Makena Duffy/WXPN

Playlist Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell - "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"

The Who - "My Generation"

The Who - "The Real Me"

Yes - "No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed"

Rush - "Tom Sawyer"

The Clash - "The Guns Of Brixton"

U2 - "New Year's Day"

Fleetwood Mac - "The Chain"

Today we're not worthy: Joining us, it's the legendary Rush frontman and bassist, Geddy Lee. While Rush has retired from touring, Geddy's kept busy, cataloging, photographing and writing about his collection of bass guitars for the almost-encyclopedic Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass. And it's definitely big and beautiful, featuring hundreds of bass guitars, a whole lot of history and in-depth interviews with guys like Adam Clayton of U2 and Robert Trujillo of Metallica.

In this session, step into the limelight as we talk all things bass and geek out with Geddy. Plus, hear songs featuring some of his favorite bass players, including John Entwistle, in the audio player.