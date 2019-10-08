Nuevofest 2019: A Punk-Inspired Set From Tall Juan

This past July, World Cafe Live in Philadelphia played host to the annual Nuevofest, an all-ages concert celebrating Latin American music and culture. Presented by AfroTaino Productions in collaboration with WXPN, the daylong event featured performances from Los Rivera Destino, Yanga, Kevin Johansen and more.

One of the day's highlights was a set from Argentinian-born, Far Rockaway transplant Tall Juan, the stage name of Juan Zaballa. His punk-inspired set captured the energy of the Ramones and Jonathan Richman. Armed with an acoustic guitar and the dance moves of a young Elvis Presley, Zaballa more than commanded the attention of the Nuevofest audience.

