Accessibility links
Shawn Colvin Goes Acoustic With 'Steady On' : World Cafe To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Steady On, the singer-songwriter recorded a new solo acoustic version of the record that captures the way she performs it live today.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Shawn Colvin on World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/769311716/769361024" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Shawn Colvin Goes Acoustic With 'Steady On'

Studio Sessions

Shawn Colvin Goes Acoustic With 'Steady On'

Shawn Colvin on World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/769311716/769361024" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

VuHaus

Set List

  • "Steady On"
  • "Diamond In The Rough"
  • "Shotgun Down The Avalanche"
  • "Sunny Came Home"

Shawn Colvin was 32 when she released her debut album, Steady On, but she'd already been a musician for more than a decade. The record, which launched Colvin's solo recording career, went on to win a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album.

These days, she's celebrating the 30th anniversary of Steady On with a new solo acoustic version of the record, with the songs arranged to capture the way she performs them live today. In this session, we'll talk about what the record means to her, why she chose to re-record it and the inspiration behind he her biggest hit, "Sunny Came Home".

Hear that and more in the player.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists