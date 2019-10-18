Accessibility links
Nuevofest 2019: Calypso, Salsa And Bolero From The Beachers : World Cafe Formed in 1966, the group's music is inspired by Caribbean rhythms and the musical tradition of Panama.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo Nuevofest 2019: Calypso, Salsa And Bolero From The Beachers

Latin Roots

Nuevofest 2019: Calypso, Salsa And Bolero From The Beachers

FromXPN

VuHaus

This past July, the annual Nuevofest, an all-ages day-long concert celebrating Latin American music, was held at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Presented by Afrotaino Productions in collaboration with WXPN, where we produce World Cafe, the concert featured eight artists with musical roots from Puerto Rico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Panama. The day-long Latin alternative performances included sets from the punk-inspired Argentinian music of Tall Juan, Puerto Rico's Los Rivera Destino, Argentinian Kevin Johansen, the Afro-Colombian sounds of Yanga and more.

The Beachers, formed in 1966, is a group whose music is inspired by Caribbean rhythms and the musical tradition of Panama. Calypso, salsa and bolero are part of the the band's sound, which remains intact today with five of the band's original members still performing. Watch two songs from the band's live performance on this page.

VuHaus

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists