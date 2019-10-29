Ranky Tanky Shares The Music Of Gullah

Set List "Stand By Me"

"Beat Em Down"

"Good Time"

Ranky Tanky is from Charleston, S.C. and the band's music draws on the culture of slave descendants from Gullah, a region of coastal sea islands that stretches from the southern coast of North Carolina to the northernmost part of Florida. Anchored by the powerful voice of Quiana Parler (who has shared the stage with Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5 and Miranda Lambert), Ranky Tanky showcases some dynamite musicianship. We'll talk about the history of Gullah, the importance of Alan Lomax and some pretty incredible performances starting with "Stand By Me." Enjoy the complete session in the audio player above.