A Taste Of Jonatha Brooke's Favorites

Enlarge this image toggle caption Emily DeHart/WXPN Emily DeHart/WXPN

Set List "Fire"

"At The Still Point"

"Imposter"

"Twilight"

Jonatha Brooke has released a number of albums over the three decades that she has been making music, but when it came to her latest batch of songs she decided to keep it short and sweet. Instead of a full -length record, she put out an EP called Imposter, in which she cherry-picked the five songs she loved most from what she had written since her last album in 2016.

Jonatha stopped by to give us a taste of the new music earlier this year. We will talk about the inspiration for the album's title — it may not be what you think — as well as look back at some of what Jonatha has learned over her many years in the music business. Hear the complete session in the player above.