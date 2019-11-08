How Psychedelics Influenced Noah Gundersen's Latest Album, 'Lover'

Set List "Robin Williams"

"Wild Horses"

"Lover"

It's not every day at World Cafe that we start our session with a disclaimer, but here's one: Today's conversation with Noah Gundersen includes some talk about psychedelic drugs and their influence on Gundersen's latest album, Lover.

Disclaimer out of the way, psychedelic drugs are just the jumping-off point for a conversation about the songs on Gundersen's rich, exquisitely crafted album. Lover addresses a transformative year in Gundersen's life, one that included the end of a romantic relationship and the realization that Gundersen's parents, who raised him in a conservative, right-wing home in rural Washington, are now what he calls "truly progressive."

Hear the free-wheeling conversation with Noah Gundersen in the audio player.