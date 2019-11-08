Accessibility links
How Psychedelics Influenced Noah Gundersen's Latest Album, Lover : World Cafe Psychedelic drugs are just the jumping-off point for our conversation about the songs on Gundersen's rich, exquisitely crafted album.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Noah Gundersen On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/775498914/777508691" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How Psychedelics Influenced Noah Gundersen's Latest Album, 'Lover'

Studio Sessions

How Psychedelics Influenced Noah Gundersen's Latest Album, 'Lover'

FromXPN

Noah Gundersen On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/775498914/777508691" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Set List

  • "Robin Williams"
  • "Wild Horses"
  • "Lover"

It's not every day at World Cafe that we start our session with a disclaimer, but here's one: Today's conversation with Noah Gundersen includes some talk about psychedelic drugs and their influence on Gundersen's latest album, Lover.

Disclaimer out of the way, psychedelic drugs are just the jumping-off point for a conversation about the songs on Gundersen's rich, exquisitely crafted album. Lover addresses a transformative year in Gundersen's life, one that included the end of a romantic relationship and the realization that Gundersen's parents, who raised him in a conservative, right-wing home in rural Washington, are now what he calls "truly progressive."

Hear the free-wheeling conversation with Noah Gundersen in the audio player.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists