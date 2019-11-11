Accessibility links
Hear Robert Randolph And The Family Band Live From Americana Music Festival 2019 : World Cafe Hear a joyous and uplifting set, recorded live at the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference in Nashville.

Robert Randolph and the Family Band On World Cafe

Robert Randolph And The Family Band: Raucous Rock Meets The Gospel Tradition

Robert Randolph performing live at the AmericanaFest Day Stage presented by NPR Music, WMOT and World Cafe. Val Hoeppner/WMOT hide caption

Val Hoeppner/WMOT

Robert Randolph performing live at the AmericanaFest Day Stage presented by NPR Music, WMOT and World Cafe.

Val Hoeppner/WMOT

Set List

  • "Cut Em Loose"
  • "Second Hand Man"
  • "I Thank You"
  • "Baptise Me"

This past September, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference featured a broad range of showcases from diverse musicians across the alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, blues, folk, R&B and singer-songwriter genres. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists, including The Wood Brothers, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Maggie Rose, The Mavericks, Molly Tuttle and more.

Today we present Robert Randolph and the Family Band; led by Robert Randolph, the group brings raucous rock and roll energy to the gospel tradition of Sacred Steel. Brighter Days, the literal family band's 8th studio album, was released in August; the record sizzles with the group's signature fusion of blues, rock and gospel. Randolph's anointed pedal steel playing leads the charge in this joyous, uplifting set that brings the party to the dance floor.

