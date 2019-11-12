Accessibility links
Hear Tanya Tucker Live From Americana Music Festival 2019 : World Cafe Co-produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, the country legend brings While I'm Livin' to the 20th annual Americana Music Festival.

Tanya Tucker On World Cafe

Hear Tanya Tucker Perform Selections From Her First Original Album In 17 Years

Nashville Sessions

Tanya Tucker performing live at the AmericanaFest Day Stage presented by NPR Music, WMOT and World Cafe. Val Hoeppner/WMOT hide caption

Val Hoeppner/WMOT

Tanya Tucker performing live at the AmericanaFest Day Stage presented by NPR Music, WMOT and World Cafe.

Val Hoeppner/WMOT

Set List

  • "The Wheels Of Laredo"
  • "Bring My Flowers Now"
  • "I Don't Owe You Anything"

This past September, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference featured a broad range of showcases from diverse musicians across the alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, blues, folk, R&B and singer-songwriter genres. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists, including The Wood Brothers, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Maggie Rose, The Mavericks, Molly Tuttle and more.

Today we present country legend Tanya Tucker, who released her first original album in seventeen years in August. Co-produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, While I'm Livin' was largely written by Carlile and the Hanseroth twins; the album was recorded live in the studio, the way it was typically done during Tucker's heyday as an outlaw country star in the '70s. Across the record, Tucker's voice inhabits the songs with toughness and tenderness in equal measure.

Hear her perform selections from the new album in this set, including "Bring My Flowers Now," the song she brought to the project that she says took 40 years and 20 minutes to write.

