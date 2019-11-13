Accessibility links
Hear The Record Company Live From Americana Music Festival 2019 : World Cafe Hear a live performance of hard rocking favorites from the 20th Annual Americana Music Festival in Nashville.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

The Record Company On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/778838190/778895455" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Relentless Energy Of The Record Company

Nashville Sessions

The Relentless Energy Of The Record Company

FromXPN

The Record Company On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/778838190/778895455" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

The Record Company performs live on the AmericanaFest Day Stage presented by NPR Music, WMOT and World Cafe. Val Hoeppner/WMOT hide caption

toggle caption
Val Hoeppner/WMOT

The Record Company performs live on the AmericanaFest Day Stage presented by NPR Music, WMOT and World Cafe.

Val Hoeppner/WMOT

Set List

  • "Make It Happen"
  • "Off The Ground"
  • "Life To Fix"
  • "I'm Getting Better (And I'm Feeling It Right Now)"

This past September, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference featured a broad range of showcases from diverse musicians across alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and the singer-songwriter genre. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists, including The Wood Brothers, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Maggie Rose, The Mavericks, Molly Tuttle and more.

Today, we present The Record Company, a blues rock trio whose gritty debut album launched its members from living room recording sessions to late night television appearances. The band's most recent album, 2018's All of This Life, was recorded in a proper studio but retains all the nearly-unhinged rock swagger that made the previous record impossible to ignore. The relentless energy of The Record Company's albums is matched by their performance in this set of hard rocking favorites from both records.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists